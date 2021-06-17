The Bunny on getting the call for her first AEW match, the movies that inspired her character

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Unrestricted Podcast with Allie (a/k/aThe Bunny)

Hosts: Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards

Interview available at Omny.fm

Allie on her first AEW singles match: “I was actually in line at Target buying Oreos—shocking, I know—and I got the call: ‘Can you be available to wrestle at Fyter Fest?’”

Allie on The Bunny: “One of my inspirations for The Bunny is a character from House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects.”

Other topics include why it’s so special to be working alongside her real-life husband (The Blade) and one of her best friends (The Butcher), teaming with Brandi Rhodes in the Nightmare Sisters, working with Matt Hardy, her dad’s influence on her wrestling career, the importance of openly talking about mental health issues including anxiety and depression, her initial hatred for the Cherry Bomb gimmick, her favorite horror movies, her dream wrestling match partner, and who tops the list of people she’d like to do an Oreo taste-test with.