By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced “WWEVIP” as one of the pre-sale codes for SummerSlam tickets via Ticketmaster. The pre-sale is listed as starting this morning at 10PT and running until midnight PT.

Powell’s POV: This will be the final day of the pre-sale. The general sale starts Friday for the event that will be held on Saturday, August 21 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium.