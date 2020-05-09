MLW Fusion preview: The AAA and MLW Super Series concludes

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-Los Parks vs. Psycho Clown, Psicosis, and Nino Hamburguesa

-Davey Boy Smith Jr. wants an MLW World Title shot

-Dynasty goes in search of the “Meth Gator”

Powell’s POV: MLW leads the series 4-3 over AAA. Los Parks are representing MLW in the final match of the series. This is the final first-run show that MLW has in the can. The MLW Anthology series will begin airing next week. Rich Bocchini and AJ Kirsch will be on the call tonight when MLW Fusion airs on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. You can also watch the extended episode on MLW’s Youtube page. My review will be available on Sunday morning, and John Moore hosts the weekly MLW Fusion audio review for Dot Net Members.



