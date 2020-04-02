NXT UK TV preview: Battle Royal (entrants list included) and two matches advertised

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show, which was taped March 6-7, 2020 in Coventry, England at Coventry Skydome Arena.

-A 20-man battle royal to determine the No. 1 contender to the NXT UK Championship held by Walter.

-Piper Niven and Dani Luna vs. Kay Lee Ray and Jinny

-Xia Brookside vs. Amale.

Powell’s POV: WWE is advertising the following battle royal entrants: Trent Seven, Tyler Bate, Joe Coffey, Ilja Dragunov, Ridge Holland, Jordan Devlin, Alexander Wolfe, Noam Dar, Tyson T-Bone, Dave Mastiff, Kassius Ohno, Travis Banks, Saxon Huxley, Flash Morgan Webster, A-Kid, Kenny Williams, Amir Jordan, Ashton Smith, Oliver Carter and Ligero. NXT UK streams today at 2CT/3ET. Haydn Gleed’s NXT UK television reviews are typically available on the day of the show. Gleed’s weekly NXT UK audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members.



