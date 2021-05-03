AEW Dark Elevation lineup: The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-The Blade and Matt Hardy vs. Colt Cabana and Alan “5” Angels.

-Jon Moxley vs. Andrew Palace.

-Willow Nightingale vs. Thunder Rosa.

-Terrell Hughes and Terrence Hughes vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

-Abadon vs. Ryo Mizunami.

-Dillon McQueen vs. QT Marshall.

-Red Velvet vs. Reka Tehaka.

-Madi Wrenkowski vs. Nyla Rose.

-Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn vs. “Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico.

-Orange Cassidy vs. VSK.

-Baron Black vs. Nick Comoroto.

Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are the broadcast team. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.