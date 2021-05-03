WWE Raw, AEW Dark: Elevation, Powell’s Q&A audio show, The Rock, Steve Mack, Dave Taylor, Joe Hendry, Human Tornado, Stu Hart, Miss Elizabeth, Big Boss Man

CategoriesDot Net Daily

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

-Submit questions for today’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

Birthdays and Notables

-Happy birthday to my brother Bryan.

-Steve “Monsta” Mack is 42 on today.

-The late Stu Hart was born on May 3, 1915. He died at age 88 on October 16, 2003.

-Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson turned 49 on Sunday.

-Ray “Big Boss Man” Traylor was born on May 2, 1963. He died of a heart attack at age 41 on September 22, 2004.

-Dave Taylor turned 64 on Saturday.

-Human Tornado (Craig Williams) turned 38 on Saturday.

-Joe Hendry turned 33 on Saturday.

-Elizabeth Ann Hulette died at age 42 on May 1, 2003 due to acute toxicity.