Lita wants pro wrestling to become genderless, comments on always feeling like the underdog, whether she recognized the magic with Trish Stratus during their first match, the lack of long term storytelling today compared to WWE’s Attitude Era

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Forbes interview with guest Lita

Interview conducted by Alfred Konuwa

Available at Forbes.com

Lita on always feeling like the underdog: “I do feel, in general, as solidified as I am and my legacy is, I always felt like the kid that wasn’t supposed to make it. The underdog that nobody believed in. Just wandered my way into the WWE ring. I don’t feel like I was supposed to catch on. And I know that it was the fans that made that happen. I was just going to be a random person who knew how to take bumps to support other people, and then I became so much more than that. That still sticks with me, as far removed as we are, I still feel like the underdog.

“I want you to have no faith in me. I want you to think that my best days are behind me, because I’m going to train that much harder. Even if you don’t want to say that I showed out in the ring, you’re going to have to say ‘I mean, it was okay.’ I want to exceed the expectations that you didn’t even know you had for me, because you counted me out. I don’t want to look like the weak link, I don’t want the other people in the segment to feel that they can’t depend on me. I don’t want to bring the caliber of the match down. We set the bar, they raised the bar, and I want to be able to go up on that level.”

Lita on whether she saw the magic of her rivalry with Trish in their first match: “I really did. We were firmly implanted in the Attitude Era, where there were no rules on anything, so a mixed six-person match, that just felt new. We just felt like from the very first match we had, the fans were so invested. I don’t know if we felt that day that ‘maybe this could be the start of something,’ but I think we felt that night ‘this could go all kinds of different ways!'”

Lita on the lack of long-term storytelling compared to the WWE Attitude Era: “There was competitiveness, of course, but the cool thing was we were so different. We considered ourselves the ultimate yin and yang. So, if she got something, I’m not what they were looking for, or vice versa. I think that allowed us to give each other space to go ‘you do your thing, I’ll go over here, and we’re going to come together at some point so we’d have our own bases. It’s interesting, because our characters—whether we’re good or bad—are so significantly different as well as a lot of our moveset. So it did feel almost like working different people with the same familiarity, the same telepathy that we had developed very early on, just having to remind yourself your role. I do think that when I think of babyface Lita with heel Trish, I think that allows Trish to be more snarky. You want to boo her, but you’re also kind of into it.

“I feel like because there’s so much content these days…we haven’t gotten to see a bunch of these long-term feuds in the continuous way that we did with me and Trish. I still think there’s an underlying Becky and Charlotte feud, but we’re just not seeing it right now. Trish and I were never really separated from each other for that long. We always did these side feuds to come right back around and I don’t think you see that these days. Part of why you don’t see that is because there are so many options now. They have such a rich roster they don’t need to be like ‘we’ve seen this match 100 times…’ But I do think in some ways that variety doesn’t allow these really deep-seated, deep-rooted stories to happen as often.”

Lita on pro wrestling being genderless in the future: “To me, the next barrier is genderless. I don’t care how you identify, we’re just going to go out there and show out. And it’s not like ‘what women do we have on the show? Where’s this representation?’ No, fair game. Everyone go. Grab your spot and we go out there. Some nights that might mean eight women’s matches on the card, some nights that might mean two. To not still feel like it’s a box to check to make sure to represent the women. Of course they’re going to be represented, because they’re good. Just continuing on not being confined by gender, it’s like: ‘I see a prize, I go after it. We’re not worried about what defines my gender. I see a title, and that’s what I want to do.”

Lita on why she’s picking Rhea Ripley over Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39: “Charlotte’s natural role is to be a heel, right? Because it’s like that overconfident vibe. I almost wonder if Rhea is going to bring that out of Charlotte because you can only get shown up with confidence so much before Charlotte puts it back in your face. I know she is the heel in this match, but I’m rooting for [Rhea Ripley] because Charlotte has earned her shot, but she was also presented with a spot because of her lineage, and has just stepped up and continues to rise to the occasion. Whereas I do feel like Rhea created her spot, and she’s just getting started, but it has culminated in this high-profile match at WrestleMania.”