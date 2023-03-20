AEW Rampage rating for the show featuring Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Rey Fenix for the TNT Title

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 474,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 447,000 viewership count from the previous week’s edition.

Powell’s POV: The numbers were strong considering the later than usual start, and NCAA basketball served as a good lead-in. Rampage finished 26th in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s 0.15 rating in the same demo. The March 18, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 398,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic.