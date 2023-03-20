What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn reunion

March 20, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.258 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 2.32 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished second to CBS’s NCAA basketball coverage in the Friday night prime time broadcast network battle with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s 0.63 rating. The March 18, 2022 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.147 million viewers and a 0.58 rating.

