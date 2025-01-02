What's happening...

Shelton Benjamin on the fan reaction to The Hurt Syndicate, appearing together in front of live crowds

January 2, 2025

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Inside the Ropes interview with guest Shelton Benjamin
Interview conducted by Kenny McIntosh
Available at ITRwrestling.com

Benjamin on The Hurt Syndicate performing in front of live crowds: “Well, we wanted to do this pretty much since the original band was disbanded in a galaxy far, far away. So it’s always been something that we felt like fans never really got to experience. We never really got to experience a live crowd together, that’s always been something we wanted to do. We want the opportunity to see what we really could have done. Like I said, it’s always been something we all wanted to do.”

On fan reaction to The Hurt Syndicate: “The reaction has been overwhelming. I’ve said before, even I was a little concerned about how fans would take to us. But for the most part, I felt nothing but love from the fans. They’ve really taken to the group and really embraced us and we’re going to give them everything that we can possibly [give], leave 100 percent out there in the ring with our performances, our verbiage, with everything because we’re all really appreciative.”

