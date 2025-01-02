WWE Raw rating for the final USA Network broadcast

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.596 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.453 million average. Raw delivered a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.42 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 1.665 million viewers, and the second hour averaged 1.526 million viewers. Raw moves Netflix on Monday. Only time will tell what type of viewership information will be released by the streaming giant, but the days of weekly next day ratings reports are likely over. One year earlier, the January 1, 2024 edition of Raw delivered 1.751 million viewers and a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic for The Rock’s return on the Day 1 themed show.