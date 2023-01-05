01/05 Dot Net Weekly audio show: Barnett and Powell discuss Vince McMahon’s power play, Sasha Banks debuting as Mercedes Mone in NJPW, Wrestle Kingdom 17, WWE MITB in London, AJ Styles’ injury and Doudrop’s status, Dom Mysterio’s engagement, Booker T’s role in NXT made permanent, AEW Dynamite

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jake Barnett and Jason Powell co-host Dot Net Weekly: Vince McMahon’s power play, Sasha Banks debuting as Mercedes Mone in NJPW, Wrestle Kingdom 17, WWE MITB in London, AJ Styles’ injury and Doudrop’s status, Dom Mysterio’s engagement, Booker T’s role in NXT made permanent, AEW Dynamite, and more (83:40)…

