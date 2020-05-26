Dark Side of the Ring and After Dark on Vice TV tonight

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The extended edition of last week’s “The Final Days of Owen Hart” edition of Dark Side of the Ring airs on Vice TV tonight at 7:30CT/8:30ET. The show will be followed at 8:30CT/9:30ET by the season finale of After Dark, which features The Godfather, D-Lo Brown, and Jason King on the panel with host Chris Gethard discussing the Owen Hart episode.

Powell’s POV: “The Final Days of Owen Hart” was very well done and features appearances by Owen’s widow Martha Hart and their children. It’s definitely worth going out of your way to watch if you haven’t check it out already. Vice will also replay the extended cut of the Brawl For All episode at 10CT/11ET.



