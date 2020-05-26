AEW Dark preview: Eleven matches announced for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. QT Marshall and Dustin Rhodes

-Michael Nakazawa vs. Brandon Cutler

-Peter Avalon vs. Jungle Boy

-Serpentico vs. Christopher Daniels

-John Skyler and Brady Pierce vs. Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss

-Tony Donati and Faboo Andre vs. Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian

-Caleb Konley and Musa vs. Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky

-Lee Johnson vs. Colt Cabana

-Kilynn King vs. Penelope Ford

-Shawn Dean and Alan Angels vs. “Best Friends” Chuck Taylor and Trent

-Mr. Grim vs. Wardlow

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark airs Tuesday nights at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr will be working overtime again this week with eleven matches on the show, an increase over the nine matches that were held on the last two episodes. His AEW Dark reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett co-hosting the Boom and Dot Net Weekly combo show. Jason and Jake discuss Becky Lynch announcing her pregnancy, Alberto Del Rio being accused of sexual assault, WWE's IC Title tournament, Mike Tyson appearing at AEW Double Or Nothing, Undertaker's Last Ride documentary, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV thoughts, and more...

