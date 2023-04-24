WWE Raw in Chicago (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, AEW Dark Elevation, Yuji Nagata, John Cena, Tony Atlas, Moose, Dijak, Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, Ezekiel Jackson, Chuck Taylor, Lou Thesz, Johnny Valentine, Mike Boyette, Terry Gordy

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena. The show features the return of Bad Bunny. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Dark Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Chicago, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (and Friday’s AEW Rampage taping) in Sunrise, Florida, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Corpus Christi. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Yuji Nagata is 55.

-The late Lou Thesz was born on April 24, 1916. He died on April 28, 2002 at age 86.

-The late Johnny Valentine (John Wisniski) died at age 72 on April 24, 2001.

-The late Mike Boyette (Michael Bowyer) was born on April 24, 1943. He died at age 69 on December 6, 2012.

-John Cena turned 46 on Sunday.

-Tony Atlas turned 69 on Sunday.

-Moose (Quinn Ojinnaka) turned 39 on Sunday.

-Dijak (Chris Dijak) turned 36 on Sunday.

-Britt Baker (Brittany Baker) turned 32 on Sunday.

-Jamie Hayter (Paige Wooding) turned 28 on Sunday.

-The late Terry Gordy was born on April 23, 1961. He died on July 16, 2001 at age 40 due to a heart attack.

-Ezekiel Jackson (Rycklon Stephens) turned 45 on Saturday. He also worked as Rycklon in TNA, and Big Ryck in Lucha Underground.

-Chuck Taylor (Dustin Howard) turned 37 on Saturday.