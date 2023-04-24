NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s Spring Breakin’ themed show

What's happening...

April 24, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Grayson Waller for the NXT Championship

-Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Tiffany Stratton in a Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Bron Breakker vs. Andre Chase

-Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley vs. Brooks Jensen and Kiana James

-Cora Jade vs. Lyra Valkyria

-Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. “Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson in a Trunk Match

-Oba Femi debuts

Powell’s POV: No elephants will be harmed in the making of the Trunk Match. Rather, the goal is to shove the opponents into the trunk of a car. NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

