Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episode 34 results: Vetter’s review of Calvin Tankman vs. Camaro Jackson in a Last Man Standing match, PME vs. The New Guys for the United Glory Tag Titles and in a Road Warrior Cup tourney match

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (episode 34)

Premiered April 28, 2024 via YouTube.com

Taped March 17, 2024 in St. Louis, Missouri at South Broadway Athletic Club

Reed Duthie is back on commentary. This appears to be a new taping from last week, as the crowd appears larger, perhaps at 250-300.

1. Maggie Lee defeated Lady Bird Monroe at 6:36. Lee is coming off a hot run in Dreamwave in Illinois, and she’s a tall, curly redhead. Lady Bird wore his patriotic blue-and-white gear and she has brown hair and is clearly shorter. Good standing switches to open. Monroe hit a hard kick to the cheek for a nearfall at 1:30. Lady Bird set up for a dive to the floor, but Maggie cut it off with a kick. Lee stomped on her in the ring and was booed. She hit a Helluva Kick. Lady Bird fired up and hit some chops, then a second-rope crossbody block, then a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 5:00. Maggie hit an Alabama Slam. Lady Bird hit a Frankensteiner out of the corner. Maggie sold a neck injury and had the ref check on her. However, Lee rolled up Lady Bird, put her feet on the ropes for leverage, and scored the cheap pin! They brawled to the back.

* A video package aired from last year, showing Calvin Tankman attacking Camaro Jackson.

2. “PME” Philly Collins and Marino Tenaglia defeated “The New Guys” Jake Bosche and Scott Stanley in a Road Warrior Cup semi-finals match AND to retain the Glory Pro Tag Team Titles at 9:19. Duthie noted The New Guys are in new, sharp black-and-red gear. Stanley has a mustache, and as the name suggests, these guys both appear to be 18-20 years old. Tenaglia and Bosche opened. They traded quick reversals, missed dropkicks and had a standoff. They did some comedy that had Duthie howling in laughter. Tenaglia hit a dive to the floor.

PME began working over Stanley in their corner, as Duthie stressed the experience of PME. Marino hit a snap suplex at 6:00. Bosche finally got the hot tag and hit a diving European Uppercut on Marino, then a missile dropkick for a nearfall. Collins hit a Doomsday Device, but Stanley made the save. Collins hit a standing powerbomb. PME hit Sunset Dreams/team Flatliner for the pin. Entertaining match but the winner was never in doubt.

* More footage aired of the Calvin Tankman-Camaro Jackson feud, leading to our main event.

3. Calvin Tankman defeated Camaro Jackson in a last man standing match at 27:41. At 350ish pounds, Tankman has the clear height and weight advantage. Camaro dove to the floor on Calvin. Duthie pointed out that none of Tankman’s heel faction are at ringside as they brawled on the floor. They almost knocked over a lighting stand, which earned a “holy shit!” chant at 2:00. Camaro got a ladder from under the ring. “What on earth do we need a ladder for?” Duthie asked. The ladder was already buckled. Camaro threw a chair at Tankman. Tankman powerbombed Camaro onto the ladder in a corner at 4:30. Ouch! The ref began counting, but Camaro got back up.

Tankman stomped on him and hit a chairshot to the back. They brawled back to the floor. Tankman put a chair around Camaro’s neck and shoved him into the ring post at 7:00, but Camaro was able to get back into the ring. Tankman hit a brainbuster onto an open chair at 9:00, but Camaro got up at the nine-count! Calvin set up a series of open chairs in the ring and he pushed Camaro onto them. Calvin climbed the ropes, but Camaro threw chairs at him to cut him off. Camaro nailed a second-rope superplex, with them both crashing onto the row of open chairs at 13:00, and the crowd chanted “holy shit!” However, both men got up. “What are these two men going to have to do to each other?” Duthie shouted.

They traded forearm strikes and Camaro hit an enzuigiri. He hit a Pounce that sent Calvin onto the ladder in the corner. Camaro whipped a chair at Calvin’s head; I really hate that. Camaro set up a table in the ring. He hit a Samoan Drop onto the table, which “obliterated and imploded” as Duthie correctly noted. Both men got to their feet and Duthie was dumbfounded. Another ladder was placed horizontally between the ring apron and the guardrail, and Tankman splashed off the apron onto Camaro, who was lying on the ladder, at 18:30! However, Camaro got back up at the nine-count!

Tankman headed toward the back and he grabbed a longer table and set it up in the aisle. Camaro hit some chairshots to the back and one to the head that Tankman partially blocked. Tankman was placed on the table. Camaro climbed the ring entrance rigging and hit a frogsplash onto Calvin at 22:00; the table bent but didn’t entirely break. Camaro hopped to his feet and hobbled and jumped his way to the ring. Tankman got up and “he’s running on instinct,” Duthie said. We got a “This is awesome!” chant.

Tankman hit a powerslam onto the ring apron, but Camaro got up at 25:00, and we were told we have five minutes left in the time limit. They fought on the ring apron, near a newly-erected double-decker table structure. Tankman hit a Death Valley Driver on the ring apron, tossing Camaro onto the double-decker tables to the floor. Camaro started to get up but collapsed at the nine-count, so Tankman was the winner. “My god what a fight,” Duthie said.

Final Thoughts: Yes, that match was a war. Two of my favorite guys in Glory Pro going out there and just clocking each other. They didn’t bleed, they didn’t use awful gimmicks like staple guns, light tubes, pizza cutters, gusset plates or cooking skewers. It was brutal but yet fairly safe, and I felt it could have gone either way. The other two matches here were fine. I really like what I’ve seen of Maggie Lee; she’s a good heel who really knows how to jaw at the fans. PME now will face Violence is Forever in the finals of the tag tournament.