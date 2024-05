WWE King and Queen of the Ring lineup: The card for Saturday’s PLE from Saudi Arabia

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the King and Queen of the Ring event that will be held on Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Super Dome.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul for the WWE Championship

-Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship

-Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed vs. Chad Gable in a Triple Threat for the Intercontinental Championship

-King of the Ring tournament final

-Queen of the Ring tournament final

Powell’s POV: It’s another loaded holiday weekend with this event being held on Saturday and AEW Double Or Nothing taking place the next night. My live review of WWE King and Queen of the Ring will start with either a Kickoff Show match or the start of the main card at 11CT/NoonET. A same day audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).