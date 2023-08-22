Tony Khan media call, NXT Heatwave live coverage, NXT poll results, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso, Pac, Apollo Crews, Paul Ellering, Stevie Ray

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tony Khan will take questions from the pro wrestling media during a conference call today to promote Sunday’s AEW All In pay-per-view. My live notes on the call will be available once the show starts around noonCT/1ET. We hope to have an audio version of the media call available later in the day.

-The NXT television show carries the Heatwave theme and will be live tonight from in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Carmelo Hayes vs. Wes Lee for the NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a majority A grade from 32 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 28 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Paul Ellering is 70.

-Stevie Ray (Lash Huffman) is 65.

-Jimmy Uso (Jonathan Solofa Fatu) is 38.

-Jey Uso (Joshua Samuel Fatu) is 38.

-Pac (Benjamin Satterley) is 37.

-Apollo Crews (Sesugh Uhaa) is 35.