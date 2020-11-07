WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership opposite election coverage

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 2.209 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 2.133 viewers drawn last week (the overnight number was 2.286 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 2.312 million viewers, and the second hour produced 2.106 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished first in Friday’s network battle in the adults 18-34, 18-49, and 25-54 demographics. Smackdown finished first in the male 18-49 demo. The final numbers will be available on Monday. ABC, CBS, and NBC each had at least an hour of election coverage.



