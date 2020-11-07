AEW Full Gear predictions: New contributor Kenneth Smith’s picks for tonight’s pay-per-view featuring Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston in an I Quit match for the AEW Championship, FTR vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Titles, Cody vs. Darby Allin for the TNT Title, Chris Jericho vs. MJF, Hangman Page vs. Kenny Omega in the tournament final

CategoriesGUEST EDITORIAL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Kenneth Smith, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@exodusoPW)

AEW Full Gear – A fully loaded card that AEW president Tony Khan continues to tout as ‘the best pay-per-view the company has every produced. The card is fully stacked, and the show does indeed promise to be a good one. The following predictions are all made by me with no help from insiders, betters, or politicians.

Serena Deeb vs. Allison Kay for the NWA World Women’s Championship: Serena Deeb just recently signed a contract with AEW. This match has had very little story build, but I suspect that Allison Kay is really showcased here. If this match were not for the NWA World Women’s Championship I would easily suspect an Allison Kay win but as it stands, and since it is for the NWA Women’s Championship, I see Serena Deeb walking away with the win here and it leading to an eventual non-title rematch that Allison Kay takes.

Serena Deeb retains the NWA Women’s World Championship.

Orange Cassidy vs John Silver: This match came to be after John Silver interfered in the TNT Title match between Orange Cassidy and Cody. Silver has recently just started getting showcased thanks to some antics on ‘Being the Elite’ that impressed AEW President Tony Khan. This match promises to offer a nice mixture of comedy and action. This should serve as a match to showcase John Silver as a singles star as up to this point his work has been on tag team and even then, his has been greatly underutilized. Orange Cassidy, however, has been on some what of hot streak after defeating Chris Jericho twice, going the distance with Cody, and then only losing due to interference in the rematch with Cody. While John Silver will be the showcase in this match, Orange takes the victory.

Orange Cassidy wins.

Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero) for the AEW Women’s Championship: The biggest story here is Nyla Rose recently aligning herself with Vickie Guerrero stating that everyone who aligns themself with a manger suddenly gets a big push. I expect the manager story to play a role here and Vickie to cause some sort of distraction or interference. Hikaru Shida has been showcased as both a fighting a champion and one that is difficult to defeat. I expect some sort of ‘surprise’ manager or help for Hikaru to even the odds, and help lead her to victory.

Hikaru Shida retains the AEW Women’s Championship.

Chris Jericho vs. MJF – If MJF wins he can join the Inner Circle: This match had seeds planted nearly a year back, after MFJ helped Jericho defeat Cody at last year’s Full Gear event. Chris Jericho has asked MJF to bring his A-Game and show he is willing to do whatever it takes to win. I expect MJF to do just that and this one ends with a cheat to win scenario

MJF wins and is able to join The Inner Circle

Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara – Elite Deletion Match: These two have had a feud dating back several months back when Sammy attacked Matt Hardy shortly after his debut. Several gimmicks matches later and we are brought to this. This match is recognizable to WWE/Impact fans as it will be the same as the “Hardy Compound” match used. This should and probably will be used as the final blow off match of the feud.

Matt Hardy wins.

Cody with Arn Anderson vs. Darby Allin for the TNT Title: After the promo that aired to close the most recent episode of Dynamite this match is a “prove myself” match for Darby Allin. While Darby has fought Cody multiple times in the past, he was the first person to go the distance with Cody in AEW. Cody plays the heel in this match, tries several heel antics but still walks away with the loss here. I wouldn’t be surprised to see to Darby have someone in his corner to work as the anti-Arn Anderson here.

Darby Allin wins the TNT Championship.

“Hangman’ Adam Page vs. Kenny Omega – AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals: Oh boy, if ever there was a match with some back story it would be this one. This one dates back over a year when Kenny Omega and Adam Page were AEW Tag Team Champions. Adam Page started drinking and ‘acting out’. Months this went on and he the tension built between the Elite. Kenny Omega was the only friend Hangman had left but upon dropping the Tag Titles even that came to an end. Page pushed to get his tag team partner back while Omega was adamant that he was now back to being strictly a singles star. Both guys were put into this tournament on opposite sides of the bracket. Page will play a huge babyface here and not be able to what it takes to ‘put his friend down’, while Omega, will be in it to win it.

Kenny Omega wins and becomes No. 1 Contender for the AEW World Title.

FTR vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Titles – If Young Bucks lose they can never challenge for the AEW Tag Titles again: The most obvious story here is this one is a considered a dream match by several people and a match that was being built before AEW was even a thought. A Twitter war between Young Bucks and FTR, then known as The Revival, got fans around the world discussing who really was the better tag team? Who really is the “Best Tag Team in the World”? Well, now maybe our chance to find out. These two teams have a clash in style and this match could go to either’s advantage. Matt Jackson is working through an injury which I expect means he can’t do his usually high-flying jumps and flips. I expect Nick to do most of the heavy lifting for The Bucks in this match.

The Young Bucks win the AEW Tag Team Titles.

Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston in an I Quit Match for the AEW World Championship: So this one has a lot going on with it. Eddie Kingston was never eliminated from a battle royal for the Number 1 Contender for the AEW World Championship, which lead to him getting a title shot and “passing out” to lose the match. Kingston disputed this claiming he never gave up and that the match should not have been stopped. Kingston has shown jealousy over Moxley “going to the land of giants and leaving him behind”. I would expect Kingston to win this if NOT for the Omega/Hangman match taking place same night. I see no scenario where either of these men quit but I expect Moxley to take the victory here, somehow.

Jon Moxley retains the AEW World Heavyweight Championship.



