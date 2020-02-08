NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka: The full card for Sunday morning’s event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the New Japan Pro Wrestling “The New Beginning in Osaka” event that will be held Sunday morning in Osaka, Japan at Osaka-Jo Hall.

-Tetsuya Naito vs. Kenta for the IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Championships.

-Jon Moxley vs. Minoru Suzuki for the IWGP U.S. Championship.

-Hiromu Takahashi vs. Ryu Lee for the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Championship.

-Sanada vs. Jay White.

-Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay vs. Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi.

-Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, and David Finlay vs. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Yujiro Takahashi, and Chase Owens.

-Sho and Yoh vs. Yoshinobu Kanemauro and El Desperado for the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Titles.

-Manabu Nakanishi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, and Yuji Nagata vs. Ryusuke Taguchi, Toa Henare, Tomoaki Honma, and Togi Makabe (Nakanishi’s final match in the venue).

Powell’s POV: The event will be streamed on the New Japan World streaming service and is available for purchase on the FITE.TV app for $24.99. The start time on FITE is listed as early Sunday morning at 1CT/2ET. This looks like a strong event on paper and I’m especially looking forward to the Moxley vs. Suzuki and Takahashi vs. Lee matches.



