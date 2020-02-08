WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership for Goldberg’s appearance

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 2.547 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 2.422 final number from last week. Friday’s first hour delivered 2.555 million viewers, while the second hour produced 2.539 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Both hours of Smackdown second in the 18-49 adult male demographic behind the Democratic Presidential Candidates Debate on ABC. The final numbers for Friday Night Smackdown will be available on Monday.



