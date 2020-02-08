MLW Fusion preview: MLW Championship match headlines tonight’s show

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-Jacob Fatu vs. Brian Pillman Jr. for the MLW Heavyweight Title.

-Savio Vega vs. Richard Holliday.

-Zenshi vs. Dominic Garrini.

Powell’s POV: Rich Bocchini and AJ Kirsch will be on the call. MLW Fusion airs Saturdays on beIN Sports at 8CT/9ET. You can also watch the extended episode on MLW’s Youtube page on Saturday nights at 9CT/10ET. My weekly reviews are typically available on Sunday mornings, and John Moore hosts the weekly MLW Fusion audio review for Dot Net Members.



