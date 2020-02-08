WWE Super Showdown lineup: Three title matches and a cage match advertised

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for WWE Super ShowDown, which will be held Thursday, February 27 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at King Fahd International Stadium.

-“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet for the WWE Championship.

-Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. The Miz and John Morrison for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

-Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin in a cage match.

Powell’s POV: The WWE Universal Championship and cage matches were announced on Friday’s Smackdown. WWE’s next pay-per-view events will be Elimination Chamber on March 8 in Philadelphia, and WrestleMania on April 4 in Tampa.



