02/07 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Goldberg reveals who’s next, Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Carmella vs. Dana Brooke for a shot at the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Daniel Bryan vs. Heath Slater, The Usos vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Goldberg reveals who’s next, Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Carmella vs. Dana Brooke for a shot at the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Daniel Bryan vs. Heath Slater, The Usos vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler, and more (26:19)…

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features MLW founder and COO Court Bauer on signing with ICM Partners, the television and streaming landscape for pro wrestling in 2020, the MLW women's division, working with Edge in WWE, not running a show during WrestleMania weekend, partnering with AAA, and much more