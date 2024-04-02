NXT Stand & Deliver lineup: The card for Saturday’s WrestleMania weekend event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for the NXT Stand & Deliver premium live event that will be held on Saturday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center.
-Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes
-Ilja Dragunov vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT Championship
-Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship
-Oba Femi vs. Josh Briggs vs. Dijak in a Triple Threat for the NXT North American Championship
-Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against tournament winners
Powell's POV: Meta Four are the hosts of Stand & Deliver. The event's pre-show will stream on Saturday morning at 10CT/11ET. The main card will stream on Peacock at 11CT/12ET.
