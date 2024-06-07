WWE Friday Night Smackdown results (6/7): Barnett’s review of Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles, Jade Cargill vs. Indi Hartwell, Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller, Solo Sikoa anoints Tonga Loa

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,293)

Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum Center

Aired live June 7, 2024 on Fox

A video recap of AJ Styles’ faux retirement and subsequent attack on Cody Rhodes was shown. Cody Rhodes was then shown pacing angrily backstage. In the arena, Corey Graves and Wade Barrett started the show at the commentary desk. The Bloodline was out first for the ceremony to anointing of Tonga Loa. Solo and Paul Heyman exchanged words off mic, and then Paul Heyman began his usual introductions. He explained that he had to set the record straight, and clarified that Solo Sikoa sits at the Head of the Table until Roman Reigns comes back. He then said that this ceremony would serve as a double proclamation. Paul said that Tama Tonga had already been anointed by Solo, but would now be known as his right hand man and a full fledged member of The Bloodline. Chants for Roman Reigns rang out several times.

He continued and introduced “The Infamous” Tonga Loa as a full fledged member of The Bloodline. Solo gave Tonga Loa a hug, and Heyman attempted to close the ceremony. Heyman was interrupted by Solo and asked if he was forgetting anything. Heyman couldn’t think of anything, and Solo reminded him to thank Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa for saving him from Kevin Owens. Heyman delivered this about as pathetically as humanly possible. Tama Tonga said they could have let him die, but they saved him on the orders of the Tribal Chief.

Heyman said he showed up early today doing his Wiseman duties, and was told that Kevin Owens was here to take a piece of any and all members of the Bloodline. Owens’ music then hit, and he ran to the ring to start a fight. He got a few shots in before getting pummeled. The Street Profits ran down to even the odds, and they ran off The Bloodline once Owens got a hold of a chair and teed off. Backstage, Cody Rhodes stood backstage awaiting the arrival of AJ Styles.

Elsewhere, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair were shown. They take on Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae up next…[c]

My Take: Paul Heyman continues to live in complete terror, a role which he is practically perfect for. It’s been a while since we’ve seen Bobby Lashley with the Street Profits. I hope he’s not having serious injury issues.

Paul Heyman was shown backstage, and was quickly confronted by Solo Sikoa. He told him that he needed to get a six man match made with the guys that jumped them, otherwise the main event would take place in their locker room between Heyman and Tama Tonga. Heyman begged off and said he would go talk to Nick Aldis about the six man tag. In the arena, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair made their ring entrances. Footage was shown of Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre interfering in the Women’s Tag Team Championship match from Monday’s Raw. They were followed by Indi Hartwell and Candice Lerae.

1. Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair vs. Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae: The bell rang, and Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre showed up at ringside. Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler then appeared on the other side of the ring. Bianca landed a suplex on Candice, followed by a Moonsault for a two count. Indi tagged in and they managed to land a double team on Bianca to take control…[c]

Indi and Candice controlled things during the break. Jade Cargill was able to tag in and quickly dispensed with both heels. She splashed Hartwell in the corner, and then slammed Candice onto her. Things began to break down and Belair tossed Candice to the floor. Jade and Bianca finished off Indi with a combo DDT and wheelbarrow suplex combo.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair defeated Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae at 6:41

After the match, the women at ringside all entered the ring to beat down Jade and Bianca. Once they cleared them from the ring, they started brawling with each other. Bianca and Jade returned and put Dawn and Fyre down with a combo of the KOD and Jaded. Backstage, Nick Aldis approached Cody and told him that he can’t be brawling in the loading dock. Cody told him that he had to step outside of this because this was between him and Styles. Aldis walked away. Back in the arena, Johnny Gargano made his entrance for the next match…[c]

My Take: Not much to the women’s tag match. The point seemed to be introducing some beef between all three teams that appear headed for a Triple Threat match at Clash at the Castle.

The Six Man Tag between Kevin Owens and the Street Profits vs. The Bloodline was confirmed. Apollo Crews was interviewed backstage, but interrupted nearly immediately and beaten down by Legado Del Fantasma. He was then taken to the trainer’s room. LA Knight appeared out of nowhere and demanded to know where Logan Paul is, and was told that he wasn’t there tonight. Aldis mentioned he was down a match tonight and let him know that Logan was at home. Carmelo Hayes walked up and talked some trash about Knight, who said they could fill that empty spot with a match. Aldis booked the match on the spot.

2. Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller: Both men traded offense early on. Waller attempted one of his rolling Stunners early on, but it got reversed into a back suplex. Gargano then landed a slice bread on the floor, but looked like he nearly came down directly onto the top of his head…[c]

My Take: Hopefully Johnny Gargano escaped that sliced bread with a little injured pride and not much else.

Grayson Waller landed a springboard elbow drop to the small of the back of Gargano during the break. Gargano landed a couple of clotheslines and a kick to Waller. He then landed a slingshot spear and covered for a near fall. Waller landed a teardrop suplex followed by a sit out powerbomb for a near fall. Both men traded punches in the middle of the ring. Gargano landed a superkick, and Waller replied with a running knee strike.

Gargano landed a modified Canadian destroyer out of the corner, but Waller rolled to the floor to avoid a pinfall. On the outside, Gargano attempted a dive but Waller pulled Theory into the way of the attack. Waller then shoved Gargano into the ring apron back first. He then landed a flipping Unprettier in the ring and got the win.

Grayson Waller defeated Johnny Gargano at 8:12

After the match, Waller celebrated while Theory recovered and looked angry on the outside after Waller betrayed him. In the back, Nick Aldis approached Cody Rhodes with security and said AJ Styles would arrive soon and security was there to prevent an altercation…[c]

My Take: A solid match from Waller and Gargano. It’s always bizarre to see babyface authority figures protecting heels from their comeuppance after they do some kind of dastardly attack. It makes sense for the story but not necessarily the character.

The six man main event was confirmed for later. Cody was shown in the back. He approached AJ Styles’ SUV and was held back by security. He then walked away and headed out towards the stage and out to the ring. He demanded a microphone and told AJ Styles to get his ass to the ring right now. Cody said they didn’t need security and they could do this here and now. Styles walked out to the ring with Gallows and Anderson.

Security and Nick Aldis walked to the ring and stood between Cody in the ring and Styles on the stage. AJ said what Cody wanted was irrelevant to him. He said Cody wanted to fight him so bad, but for that he would have to give him what he wanted. Styles demanded a World Championship match at Clash at the Castle. Rhodes said yes, but it wouldn’t be any regular kind of match, he would make him say what he should have said last week, and that’s I Quit.

Nick Aldis gave the match a Thumbs up. Cody then decided a dozen security guards needed a trip to the hospital. Eventually they were able to hold Cody back, and Styles ran up and landed a cheap shot…[c]

My Take: Cody was homicidal and AJ was smarmy enough to make that segment work. I’m curious if an I Quit stipulation makes this more or less likely to be a blow off match. It really is the type of stipulation that should end a feud.

A recap was shown for the previous segment. The I Quit Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship was confirmed for Clash at the Castle. Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair walked out of Nick Aldis’ office. They confirmed the expected Triple Threat between themselves, Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre, as well as Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler. LA Knight made his entrance in the arena. He was followed by Carmelo Hayes.

3. Camelo Hayes vs. LA Knight: Both men traded blows to start the match. Knight sent Hayes to the floor with a clothesline. They brawled on the outside and Knight smashed Hayes into the announce table. A few seconds later, Knight used a back body drop to send Hayes on top of the announce table. The table didn’t flex at all so I know that hurt….[c]

Hayes landed a springboard body body and covered for a two count. He then climbed the top rope, but Knight tripped him up and went up for a Superplex. Hayes was able to make a couple of quick escapes, but then got blasted by a clothesline because he was celebrating. Hayes laned a superkick and a tilt-a-whirl facebuster. Knight battled back, but Hayes rolled him up for a two count. Both men then started to trade strikes. Knight landed a pop up powerslam and a running elbow drop.

He then set up for the BFT, but Hayes rolled him up with some tights. Knight was able to reverse and return the favor for the win.

LA Knight defeated Carmelo Hayes at 8:49

After the match, Knight stole Wade Barrett’s headset and told LA Knight he wouldn’t come to Smackdown, he would bring Smackdown to him. Backstage, Tiffany Stratton walked up to Nia Jax and made a pitch that they could work together and she could have her back as Princess of the ring. Michin then walked up and got in Nia’s face. Nia told her to retire like AJ was going to, and Michin threw a drink in her face. They then started to slip and slide on the polished concrete floor trying to shove each other.

We then got a video package that recapped the recent attacks from Piper Niven. Bayley made her entrance in the arena. She will have a promo up next…[c]

My Take: A decent match between Hayes and Knight. I’m surprised they went to this match so quickly and gave it a relatively clean finish.

Backstage, Chelsea and Piper planned her title celebration. Naomi spoke to Nick Aldis, but Chelsea and Piper interrupted. Naomi told her to keep her name out of her mouth, and got in her face. Aldis offered to make a match between them next week if they keep their hands off each other right now. They both agreed. Nia Jax vs. Michin was confirmed for next week’s Smackdown. In the arena, The Bloodline made their entrance for the main event.

4. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa) vs. Kevin Owens, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins: Dawkins and Tama Tonga started the match and Dawkins jumped off to a fast start. Montez Ford and Tonga Loa tagged in. Ford was quickly isolated by the heels and beat down in their corner. Ford landed a clothesline after breaking free. Ford sent Tama over the top rope with a back body drop, but Solo was able to make a blind tag and beat him down…[c]

Solo continued the assault on Montez Ford as the show returned. Kevin Owens jumped up on the ropes and fired up the crowd as Solo landed a running hip attack in the corner. Tama Tonga tagged in and hit the ropes for a running clothesline, but Ford was able to move out of the way and Tama spilled to the floor. Ford eventually crawled his way to his corner to tag in Kevin Owens. Solo also tagged in, and Owens quickly put him down in the corner for a cannonball. He then landed a Swanton, but Solo was able to kick out at 2.9.

Solo recovered and traded some shots with Owens. He set up for a Samoan Spike, but Owens avoided it and landed a Stunner. The Tongans pulled him to the outside to avoid a pinfall. The brawl continued with everyone on the floor. Montez Ford splashed everyone with a leap over the corner ringpost. The match was called off after Solo landed a chairshot to the back of Ford.

KO and the Street Profits win by DQ at 9:48

After the match, The Bloodline beat down Montez Ford and Solo hit him with a spear. Kevin Owens was up next, but The Bloodline put him through the announce table with a Shield Style Powerbomb. They stood tall over Owens to close the show.

My Take: The new Bloodline being dominant was not a surprise. It seems like the long term plan is to eventually get to a new vs old bloodline feud. I think WWE has a tall task ahead of them to keep the next couple of chapters of the story interesting as they bide time for Roman to eventually make his comeback. The worst outcome here is that this new iteration of The Bloodline cools off significantly before Roman’s return, so hopefully it’s not 6 or 7 months away. Maybe things will continue with Randy Orton when he’s back from his current recovery sabbatical, and that should help keep things hot.