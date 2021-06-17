NXT TV viewership for the Takeover In Your House fallout edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 695,000 viewers for USA Network. The viewership count was up from the 669,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: NXT ran opposite an NBA playoff game that delivered 4.584 million viewers for TNT, and an NHL game that delivered 1.324 million viewers for NBC Sports Network. NXT officials should be pleased that the viewership number increased given that the NBA and NHL games both did well above the numbers they delivered the previous Tuesday.

Update: I mistakenly listed the NXT viewership number as 665,000 earlier. I have updated the number above to avoid further confusion.