WWE Crown Jewel lineup: Another title match added to Thursday’s event in Saudi Arabia

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Crown Jewel event that will be held Thursday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard.

-Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Big E vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

-Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley in a No Holds Barred match.

-Edge vs. Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match.

-Randy Orton and Riddle vs. AJ Styles and Omos for the Raw Tag Team Titles.

-Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali.

-Xavier Woods vs. Finn Balor in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament.

-Zelina Vega vs. Doudrop in the finals of the Queen’s Crown tournament.

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: I guess Alexander and Benjamin earned their tag title shot when Alexander lost to Mansoor on Monday? Anyway, the main card is listed as starting 11CT/noonET and will stream on Peacock (internationally on WWE Network). My audio review will be available after the show without ads for Dot Net Members, and as this week’s Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast.