NXT 2.0 preview: The Halloween Havoc lineup

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 Halloween Havoc themed television show.

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship.

-Raquel Gonzalez vs. Mandy Rose in a Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal gimmick match for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-“MSK” Nash Carter and Wes Lee vs. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel for the NXT Tag Titles with a Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal gimmick.

-Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta in a Triple Threat Scareway to Hell ladder match for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles.

-Solo Sikoa debuts.

Powell's POV: Chucky the doll from the USA Network series (and countless movies) is listed as a guest on the show. The Scareway to Hell ladder match for the NXT Tag Title match was determined via the Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal gimmick on last night's NXT 2.0.