MLW Fusion Alpha preview: Caribbean Championship match, the Opera Cup tournament continues

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion Alpha online show.

-Richard Holiday vs. King Muertes for the Caribbean Championship.

-Matt Cross vs. Calvin Tankman in an Opera Cup tournament first-round match.

-Nicole Savoy vs. Holidead.

Powell’s POV: MLW Fusion Alpha streams Wednesdays on the MLW YouTube page and FITE TV at 6CT/7ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET.