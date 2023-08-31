MLW Fusion results (8/31): Powell’s review of the final push for Alex Kane vs. Willie Mack for the MLW Heavyweight Championship at Fury Road

CategoriesMLW TV Reviews NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Major League Wrestling Fusion (Episode 180)

Taped July 8, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena

Streamed August 31, 2023 on the MLW YouTube Page and FITE.TV

Fusion opened with a memorial graphic for Terry Funk and Windham “Bray Wyatt” Rotunda… A video package aired on Alex Kane and Willie Mack… The Fusion opening aired… Joe Dombrowski and Matt Striker were on commentary. Dombrowski hyped Kane vs. Mack for the MLW Heavyweight Title for Sunday’s MLW Fury Road event…

A video package focused on the road to Fury Road for Kane and Mack. Kane was shown working out in Big Bear, California. He spoke about Mike Tyson and Oscar De La Hoya and said he’s breathing in greatness. Kane also spoke about beating Mack for Bomaye.

They cut to South Central Los Angeles, California. Mack spoke about growing up in the area. He spoke about entering foster care and then being raised in South Central. He said it was up to him to figure out what he was going to do with his life and he chose pro wrestling…

Entrances were shown for the Alex Hammerstone vs. Alex Kane match at MLW Never Say Never… The full match that resulted in Kane beating Hammerstone to win the MLW Heavyweight Championship was shown…

Alex Kane and Mr. Thomas were shown eating salads two weeks before the fight. Kane spoke about eating right, whereas Mack is eating the same garbage he always eats. Kane said Mack would not be ready, but he would be…

Mack sat outside and spoke about how Kane has the backing and a group of people. Mack stood in front of a “No Dumping” sign and said he couldn’t bring Kane there. He explained that he will dump him on his back and then pin him to become the new champion…

Three days ahead of Fury Road (hey, that’s today), Kane and Thomas were shown meeting with a man named Josiah, who identified himself as an associate for Don King. He presented Kane with a watch that King wanted him to have…

Mack was asked if he ever works out. He said he does when he chases his cats around. Mack said he is athletically gifted. He asked Kane if he thought it would be bad for him if got down to business…

Mack’s win over Lio Rush and John Hennigan in a Triple Threat from MLW Fusion episode 173 was replayed. Mance Warner sat in on commentary for the match…

A video package delivered a final push for Sunday’s MLW Fury Road…

Powell’s POV: I liked the footage of Kane and Mack, which felt like a countdown special for a boxing or MMA event. There’s value in replaying the Kane vs. Hammerstone match for viewers who didn’t get a chance to see it. I really could have done without the replay of the three-way match that aired on Fusion seven weeks ago. Due to the format, I won’t be doing an audio review of this episode. My Fusion audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) should return next week.