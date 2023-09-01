WWE Payback, AEW All Out, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, MLW Fury Road, Sami Callihan, Doug Williams, Deuce, Mad Dog Vachon, Rocco Rock, Bam Bam Bigelow

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The WWE Payback premium live event will be held on Saturday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena. The show is headlined by Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the World Heavyweight Championship. Join me for my live review beginning with a Kickoff Show match or the start of the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up afterward for the same day AEW All Out audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The AEW All Out pay-per-view will be held on Sunday in Chicago, Illinois at United Center. The show is headlined by MJF vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship. Join me for my live review beginning with the one-hour pre-show at 6CT/7ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up afterward for the same day AEW All Out audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-MLW Fury Road will be held on Sunday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena. The show is headlined by Alex Kane vs. Willie Mack for the MLW Heavyweight Championship. The PLE portion of the show will stream live on FITE+ beginning at 5CT/6ET. There will also be tapings for future editions of MLW Fusion. We are looking for reports from anyone attending the event. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from Hershey, Pennsylvania at Giant Center. The show includes the return of John Cena. Jake Barnett has the night off, so join me for this week’s live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. The show was taped on Wednesday in Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena. New contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available on Fridays or Saturdays.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-AEW Collision will be live on Saturday from Chicago, Illinois at United Center. The show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET and includes the final push for Sunday’s AEW All Out. I will be covering WWE Payback live, so my review of Collision will be available on delay. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Saturday or Sunday.

Birthdays and Notables

-Deuce/Sim Snuka is 52.

-Doug Williams is 51.

-Sami Callihan (Sam Johnston) is 36.

-The late Mad Dog Vachon (Joseph Maurice Regis Vachon) was born on September 1, 1929. He died at age 84 on November 21, 2013.

-The late Scott “Bam Bam” Bigelow was born on September 1, 1961. He died of a drug overdose on January 19, 2007 at age 45.

-The late Rocco Rock (Ted Petty) was born on September 1, 1953. He died of a heart attack at age 49 on September 23, 2002.