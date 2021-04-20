WWE Raw viewership for the show headlined by Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.907 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 2.026 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 2.017 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.981 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.724 million viewers. The three hours of Raw averaged a .61 rating and finished second, first, and third respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. Last week’s show averaged a .68 in the 18-49 demo. The April 20, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 1.842 million viewers.