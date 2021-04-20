MLW adds a match to Wednesday’s Fusion lineup

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to announce Gino Medina vs. Rocky Romero for Wednesday’s edition of MLW Fusion.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling ("MLW") today announced Rocky Romero vs. Gino Medina for this Wednesday, April 21 at 7pm ET on MLW's flagship weekly series FUSION.

In a first-time ever encounter, Rocky Romero of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, will wrestle “El Intocable” Gino Medina.

Gino, who is coming off challenging Richard Holliday for the Caribbean Championship last week, must make a statement with a win. However, the veteran Romero could play the role of spoiler.

A decorated grappler, Romero is the longest tenured American wrestler in New Japan Pro-Wrestling! Claiming the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship and eight reigns as an IWGP Jr. Tag Team Champion, Romero looks to put Gino in deep waters en route to securing a win.

But will Gino prove he truly is untouchable?

Find out this Wednesday night at 7pm ET on FUSION.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•TJP vs. Bu Ku Dao

Also scheduled: Alicia Atout, the Von Erichs, Tom Lawlor, Alex Hammerstone, CONTRA Unit and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN.

Powell’s POV: Medina had his best MLW match to date with Richard Holliday last week. Hopefully he can follow that up with another good outing against Romero. MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams, and Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio reviews.