AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s show, including Christian Cage’s in-ring debut

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Christian Cage vs. Frankie Kazarian.

-Kenny Omega and “The Good Brothers” Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix, and Laredo Kid.

-Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall in an exhibition match.

-Miro and Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor in an Arcade Anarchy match.

-Hikaru Shida and Tay Conti vs. The Bunny and Nyla Rose

Powell’s POV: Wednesday’s episode will be taped today in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Jake Barnett for our live review of Dynamite every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode.