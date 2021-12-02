AEW Rampage lineup: Changes made to the lineup for Friday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Sammy Guevara vs. Tony Nese for the TNT Championship.

-Penta El Zero Miedo and Pac vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

-Jade Cargill vs. Janai Kai.

Powell’s POV: Rey Fenix was pulled from the tag match due to injury. It was previously listed as being a best of three falls match for the AEW Tag Titles, but it appears to have been switched to a single fall, non-title match based on the advertising. Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Georgia. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.