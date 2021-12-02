AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-The Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale.

-Jamie Hayter vs. Riho.

-Bryan Danielson vs. John Silver.

Powell’s POV: The Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson match for the AEW World Championship is now set for the December 15 edition of Dynamite. Next week’s Dynamite will be live from Elmont, New York at UBS Arena at Belmont Park. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Dynamite on Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members.

We are looking for reports from the AEW event in New York. If you are going to this show or another upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com