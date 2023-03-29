What's happening...

3/28 AEW Dark results: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Cole Carter, Steph De Lander vs. Marina Shafir, AR Fox vs. Nick Comoroto, Queen Aminata vs. Skye Blue, QT Marshall and Aaron Solo vs. Austin Green and Vary Morales, Zack Clayton vs. Schaff, Evil Uno vs. Alexander Moss, Brady Booker vs. Serpentico, Top Flight vs. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis

March 29, 2023

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dark (Episode 191)
Taped in February 26, 2023 in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios
Streamed March 28, 2023 on the AEW YouTube Page

1. AR Fox beat Nick Comoroto

2. Skye Blue defeated Queen Aminata

3. Evil Uno over Alexander Moss

4. Marina Shafir defeated Steph De Lander

5. Zack Clayton over Schaff

6. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin defeated Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis

7. QT Marshall and Aaron Solo over Austin Green and Vary Morales

8. Brady Booker defeated Serpentico

9. Konosuke Takeshita beat Cole Carter

Powell’s POV: Briar Starr had the night off. His AEW Dark reviews will return next week.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.