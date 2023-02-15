02/15 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rush and Preston Vance in a Texas Tornado match, Mark Briscoe vs. Josh Woods, Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho in a three-way, Hangman Page vs. Kip Sabian, Orange Cassidy, Billy Gunn, and The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt, Penta and Rey Fenix return

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rush and Preston Vance in a Texas Tornado match, Mark Briscoe vs. Josh Woods, Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho in a three-way, Hangman Page vs. Kip Sabian, Orange Cassidy, Billy Gunn, and The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt, and more (39:53)…

