AEW Dynamite in Newark (reports needed), AEW Rampage and Dynamite poll results, Marshe Rockett, Willie Mack, Jeep Swenson

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center. The show is headlined by “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship. AEW will have judges for the possibility that the match goes to a time limit draw. Join Jake Barnett for this week’s live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio reviews will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW event in Newark and Saturday’s event in Charlotte, North Carolina. If you are attending tonight’s show or going to another upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite finished with B as the majority grade with 36 percent of the vote. C finished second with 32 percent. I gave the show a C grade.

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with a A grade 53 percent of our post show voters. B finished second with 23 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Marshe Rockett is 37.

-Willie Mack (Willie McClinton Jr.) is 35.

-The late Jeep Swenson (Robert Swenson Jr.) was born on January 5, 1957. He died of heart failure at age 40.