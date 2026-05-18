Former WWE wrestler Zoey Stark reveals her new ring name

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Zoey Stark (Theresa Serrano) has a new name after being released by WWE last month. Stark is now using the name Zoey Serrano. She also released a video that chronicled her return from a major knee injury. Check out the video below or via Twitter X.

Powell’s POV: The new name takes the Zoey from her WWE name and combines it with her real last name. The video notes that Serrano was cleared to return to the ring on February 27, 2026. She was released by WWE on April 24, 2026. She listed July 24, 2026, as the date when her 90-day noncompete deal expires. At that point, she will become a free agent, and I can’t imagine she’ll have any trouble finding work. I’ll be surprised if AEW and TNA are not among the companies interested in signing her.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)