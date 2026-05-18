Pro Wrestling Junkie “Wrestivus” results: Vetter’s review of Charles Mason vs. TJP for the PWJ Title, Ichiban vs. KJ Orso, J Bouji vs. Sammy Diaz for the PWJ Massacre Title

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Pro Wrestling Junkie “Wrestivus”

May 16, 2026, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at the White Eagle

Replay available via Independentwrestling.tv

This was the fifth of the eight shows in the “Wrestivus” wrestling festival, and it’s the last of three shows here on Saturday. This is New England’s version of The Collective over Mania weekend. PWJ usually runs shows out of New Jersey. Like Friday’s show, there were rows of chairs on the floor — I’m used to this being a standing room venue. The crowd was maybe 100. Jack Solomon and “The Struggles” provided commentary.

1. “Miracle Generation” Kylon King and Dustin Waller vs. “New Fever” Danny Orion and Shimbashi vs. “The Mane Event” Jay Lyon and Midas Black in a three-way for the PWJ Tag Team Titles. New Fever are from New Texas Pro, and they’ve been teaming for a few months. I think Orion is fantastic, and Shimbashi is pretty good, too. This was going to be a regular tag match, but TME came out before the bell to turn this into a three-way. Shimbashi and Lyon opened with the other four on the apron, and Jay ‘roared’ to scare Shimbashi, then hit an armdrag and a splash into the corner. Kylon and Orion traded quick reversals, and New Fever hit elbow drops. Shimbashi dove through the ropes at 2:00.

Orion hit a flip dive over the ropes. In the ring, Orion hit his pretty second-rope flying Crucifix Driver for a nearfall. Kylon put Shimbashi in a half-crab at 4:00. TME hit stereo kicks. Jay hit his dive through the ropes. In the ring, Midas hit a frogplash for a nearfall at 5:30. Shimbashi and Midas traded forearm strikes. Shimbashi nailed a Burning Hammer on Midas. Jay hit a brainbuster on Shimbashi. Orion hit a Canadian Destroyer on Lyon! TME hit their team X-Factor! However, MGen shoved them to the floor, and Dustin covered Orion for the flash pin! That was an all-out sprint, and I wish it had gone twice that length!

“Miracle Generation” Kylon King and Dustin Waller defeated “New Fever” Danny Orion and Shimbashi, and “The Mane Event” Jay Lyon and Midas Black in a three-way to retain the PWJ Tag Team Titles at 7:10.

2. Izzy Moreno vs. Kylie Alexa. Bayley superfan Izzy just turned 19, and she’s an impressive mat-based talent. Kylie is 22. Point being, they are both quite young! This is technically Kylie’s PWJ debut, but she’s competed in this venue a few times. This crowd was hot and split before they locked up. Izzy gave Kylie a friendship bracelet, but Alexa ripped it apart! Izzy hit a basement dropkick, then a Northern Lights Suplex at 2:00. Kylie choked Izzy in the ropes, and she hit some chops. This crowd was surprisingly split! Kylie stomped on Izzy in a corner, then some buttbumps in the corner, and she rubbed her rear in Izzy’s face.

Alexa kept her grounded in a rear-naked choke. She hit a superkick to the throat for a nearfall at 5:00. She stood on Izzy’s hair while pulling on Izzy’s wrists. Izzy finally fired up and hit a series of chops at 7:00. Alexa hit a snap suplex for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Izzy hit a second-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 10:00. Izzy hit a German Suplex and a running knee to the jaw for a believable nearfall! Ouch! We got a “This is awesome!” chant. Kylie suplexed Izzy into the turnbuckles, but she missed a dropkick. Izzy hit a tornado DDT, then her own running knee to Kylie’s jaw for the pin! A really good match; both women are so talented.

Izzy Moreno defeated Kylie Alexa at 12:13.

3. Mateo Marcelos vs. Raheem Royal vs. Shane Rose vs. Bobby Orlando vs. Daron Richardson (w/Diamond Virago) vs. Gabby Forza. I don’t think I’ve seen Marcelos or Rose before, and neither have cagematch.net bios yet. Royal and Richardson are regulars in New York’s HOG. Mateo has a demented face (think what Lio Rush is doing now!), and he wore a white straitjacket! Raheem has sharp gold-and-white pants today. Shane came out to a version of Sade’s “Smooth Operator,” and he had a single red rose in his hands that he gave to a fan in the front row. He’s quite the Casanova! Rose and Royal hit stereo dropkicks at the bell, and Raheem hit a flip dive to the floor. Rose tried to flirt with Virago, but Daron attacked Shane and stomped on him.

Mateo and Raheem traded offense, and Mateo hit some gutwrench suplexes. Orlando hit a running neckbreaker on Mateo at 2:30. Daron hit a running Shooting Star Press on Rose. Gabby hit a release suplex on Daron! She hit a back-body drop on Raheem. Mateo jumped on her back, but Gabby ran backwards into each corner on each opponent! She then hit a Bulldog Powerslam on Mateo for a nearfall at 4:00! Diamond jumped in the ring and attacked Gabby! Shane hit a corner moonsault to the floor. Orlando hit a top-rope Trustfall onto everyone. Raheem hit a flip dive over the ring post onto everyone at 5:30! They did a Tower of Doom spot, and everyone was down.

Orlando hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Daron. Mateo hit a Fame-asser on Bobby. Shane hit a springboard fadeaway stunner! Raheem hit a Canadian Destroyer on Shane. Gabby speared Raheem. Diamond ran into the ring again, so Gabby hit a Gorilla Press, tossing Diamond to the floor on four guys. So, it was just Gabby and Daron in the ring, and he hit a running, twisting snap neckbreaker and pinned her. Really good high-energy scramble. Both guys, who were new to me, impressed.

Daron Richardson defeated Mateo Marcelos, Raheem Royal, Shane Rose, Bobby Orlando, and Gabby Forza at 8:09.

4. Lord Crewe vs. Tracy Williams. Crewe has been on AEW TV before; he has a good physique, but he might be at or approaching 40. He looks like a missing member of the Sons of Anarchy motorcycle club. Crewe hit some punches in the corner. Tracy hit a dropkick and some chops in the corner. Crewe hit a backbreaker over his knee at 2:30, then a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. He applied a Fujiwara Armbar and was in control early on. He slammed Tracy back-first on the apron. Tracy hit a second-rope superplex and floated into a crossface at 6:30.

Crewe hit a swinging sideslam for a nearfall; the bell accidentally rang, but ref Gina quickly waived that off. They got up and traded stiff forearm strikes. Tracy tied him in an Octopus Stretch. Crewe hit a tornado kick to the head for a nearfall at 9:00. They fought on the ropes, and Tracy hit a DDT onto the top turnbuckle, a discus clothesline, and a leaping piledriver for the pin. That was pretty intense.

Tracy Williams defeated Lord Crewe at 10:08.

5. J Bouji vs. Sammy Diaz for the PWJ Massacre Title. They are both around 5’9″ and they jawed at the bell before a clean lockup and standing switches. Diaz hit a huracanrana and a dropkick, then a slingshot senton for a nearfall at 1:30. J Bouji hit some armdrags and his own dropkick. They fought to the floor, and Bouji hit a snap suplex at 4:00. This crowd was hot and split. Diaz got on the entrance stage and dove onto Bouji on the floor. They got back into the ring. Bouji hit some punches, and Diaz was grounded. Bouji hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 7:00. Diaz draped Bouji on the top rope and hit a frog splash to the back for a nearfall. Bouji hit a Code Red for a nearfall.

Bouji hit a running stunner and a flying punch, then a German Suplex at 9:30 and a clothesline. Sammy nailed a brainbuster, and they were both down. Sammy hit a Sling Blade clothesline and a flying knee strike in the corner and a Styles Clash for a nearfall at 11:30. Bouji hit a Pele Kick, so Sammy hit one! Bouji hit a springboard fadeaway stunner for a believable nearfall! I thought that was it; it looked sharp. They were both down. Bouji got his belt, but Sammy hit some kicks. Sammy hit a Frankensteiner and a top-rope frog splash for a nearfall at 14:00. He set up for the Cradle Shock, but Bouji escaped. Ref Gina got bumped. Bouji hit a Canadian Destroyer and a Tiger Driver for the clean pin. Sharp match.

J Bouji defeated Sammy Diaz to retain the PWJ Massacre Title at 15:32.

6. Emily Jaye vs. Valentina Rossi vs. Jada Stone vs. Laynie Luck for the PWJ Women’s Title. Valentina is the tallest of the four, and Jada is the shortest. All four fought at the bell. Emily repeatedly rammed Rossi into Laynie’s rear. Rossi kicked Emily in the side of the head, and she celebrated. Jada hit a crossbody block onto Rossi for a nearfall at 1:30. Rossi hit a powerslam. Laynie suplexed Emily. Emily hit a second-rope crossbody block to the floor on two women. Jada hit a top-rope moonsault to the floor on all three at 3:30! In the ring, Jada hit a double stomp on Emily for a nearfall, then a basement dropkick on Emily.

Laynie hit a German Suplex. Jada hit a split-legged moonsault with her legs crashing hard on Laynie’s face. Ouch! Rossi hit a German Suplex on Jada. Emily flipped Rossi to the mat. Laynie hit a running knee, so she’s okay. Good. Jada got an inside cradle on Rossi for a nearfall, and those two traded rollups. All four got up at 7:00 and traded punches. Laynie speared Rossi. Emily hit a stunner on Laynie. Jada hit her double backflip-into-a-stunner on Laynie. Emily hit a Lungblower on Jada. Rossi hit her fisherman’s twisting neckbreaker. However, Emily hit a stunner on Rossi and pinned her. That was a HOT final minute with everyone hitting their finishers. Another match I wish had gone longer.

Emily Jaye defeated Valentina Rossi, Jada Stone, and Laynie Luck to retain the PWJ Women’s Title at 8:04.

7. Ichiban vs. KJ Orso. The crowd was all over Orso, who was livid. An intense lockup, and Ichiban hit an armdrag. The crowd was fully behind Ichiban, who is a regular here. Orso rolled to the floor and called for a timeout. In the ring, Ichiban hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 3:00. Orso twisted the left wrist and fingers. Ichiban hit some punches, but he couldn’t do a cartwheel because of a damaged arm. Orso hit a crossbody block into the corner at 5:30 and suplexed Ichiban for a nearfall. He applied a Cobra Clutch. Ichiban escaped and hit a stunner, and they were both down. Ichiban hit a cartwheel into the corner and a missile dropkick at 7:30. He hit a tornado DDT, and they were both down.

Orso nailed a jumping knee to the chin. Ichiban flipped them both to the floor. Ichiban hit an Arabian Press to the floor! In the ring, he hit a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall. Orso hit a powerbomb move for a nearfall at 9:30. Ichiban hit a 619 and a Stundog Millionaire for a nearfall at 11:00. Orso hit a snap back suplex, and he applied a crossface on the mat and cranked back on Ichiban’s head, but Ichiban got a foot on the ropes at 12:30. Orso yelled at the ref, so the ref shoved him. Ichiban hit a Poison Rana and a Canadian Destroyer, then the Ichiban Kai (leaping Flatliner) for a believable nearfall, but Orso got his foot on the ropes. The crowd chanted profanities at Orso. Orso flipped them both off the ropes and put him in a Crossface upon landing! Ichiban struggled but he passed out! The ref checked Ichiban and called for the bell. A mild upset.

KJ Orso defeated Ichiban at 15:17.

8. Charles Mason vs. TJP for the PWJ Title. A feeling-out process early on. They are roughly the same height and weight (but TJP probably has 20 years more ring experience!) TJP tied up the arms behind Mason’s back. Mason applied a leg lock around the neck. TJP hit a spin kick at 4:00. Mason blocked the Facewash kick, and he hit a discus clothesline. TJP tied him in the Tarantula at 6:00, and Mason fell to the floor. In the ring, Mason choked TJP, and he hit a double stomp to the back. TJP hit a tornado DDT, and they were both down at 9:00.

They fought on the ropes and traded punches. TJP hit a double stomp to the chest as Mason was tied in the Tree of Woe, and TJP got a nearfall at 10:30. TJP finally hit the Facewash Kick in the corner. Mason hit a Meteora and his rolling DVD for a nearfall. Mason went for Sister Abigail, but TJP bit him to escape. Mason hit a shotgun dropkick that sent TJP flying backwards into ref Gina at 12:30! Mason put a black bag over TJP’s head, but TJP escaped, tied him in an STF, and put the bag over Mason’s head! Mason escaped and got a rollup for a nearfall. They got up and traded chops and forearm strikes. TJP sprayed him in the face with red mist! He hit a running knee for a nearfall at 14:00, but he missed the Mamba Splash. Mason got a sleeper on the mat, but TJP escaped. However, Mason hit a Tombstone Piledriver for the clean pin. A very good match.

Charles Mason defeated TJP to retain the PWJ Title at 15:00 even.

Final Thoughts: I’ve seen all the PWJ shows since they launched and they have a really good roster of the best of the East Coast and use some good outside talents, too. I’ll narrowly take Ichiban-Orso over Mason-TJP for best match, but both were really good. I’ll take Bouji-Diaz for third. The women’s four-way for third, the opening three-way tag, and Izzy-Alexa were all really good, too. The two new guys who debuted both looked good, and both have their gimmicks/characters nailed down. My only complaint here is that I wish a couple of those matches had gone longer.