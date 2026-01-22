Pro Wrestling Junkie “Damaged Goods 3: Gamble It All” results: Vetter’s review of Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Dante Martin and Darius Martin vs. Alec Price and Jordan Oliver in a three-way tag

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Pro Wrestling Junkie “Damaged Goods 3: Gamble It All”

November 16, 2025, in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, at KOC Hall

Available via IndependentWrestling.TV

PWJ just released three shows from 2025 on IWTV, and this was the most recent of them. I was really intrigued about this lineup when the show occurred, so I’m thrilled it was released on Wednesday, as this was quite an all-star lineup.

This Knights of Columbus Hall is a regular venue used by multiple indy promotions. Ridgefield Park is located straight west of New York City, across the Hudson River. Ohhh, they kept the lights low, and the ring was lit okay. (I would have just kept the lights on.) The crowd was perhaps 300.

1. A Casino Rumble. Ring announcer Sam Leterna said this is a 10-person match, and when it’s down to the final two, the winner is by pinfall or submission. Shane Rose was No. 1, and he’s new to me; he’s a young Black man who came out to Sade’s “Smooth Operator,” and he acts like a Casanova. Devious Cass was No. 2, and we’re underway. Cass awkwardly tried a fadeaway stunner. Mateo was No. 3; he’s also new to me, and he had tape over his eye and looked like a pirate. Kris Kage was No. 4 at 3:30; another guy new to me.

Tommy Invincible was No. 5; he’s bald, muscular, and tattooed, and I’ve seen him a few times in the past year. Tiffany Nieves was No. 6 to become the first woman in the match. She got in and flirted with Tommy, and he was into it! But of course, she tossed him out for the first elimination. J Bouji was No. 7, and he instantly has to be the favorite, right? Rose danced for Tiffany and handed her a flower; she hit a sideslam. (How dumb are these men?) J-Bouji tossed Nieves. Kylon King was No. 8, and he hit some Exploder Suplexes.

We have six in the ring (just Invincible and Nieves tossed so far.) Adonis Stone was No. 9 at 12:30, and he’s also new to me; he’s a short, thicker Black man. Stone tossed Kage. Stone was tossed; that was quick! Himi Hendrix was No. 10; he’s a really thin Black man, and he’s also new to me. (I think Leterna accidentally said he was No. 9). He was quickly tossed. King was tossed. They were suddenly down to three! Mike Donovan (think a shorter AJ Francis) was No. 11 (they definitely miscounted). He entered at 16:30, and we have our final four.

Donovan was immediately tossed. Rose and Cass fought on the top rope, and Cass hit a top-rope Spanish Fly. Rose was tossed at 18:05, so this match was now a regular match of Cass vs. Bouji. Cass hit a spinning piledriver for a nearfall. Bouji hit a springboard fadeaway stunner for the pin! I would have preferred the one-on-one portion had lasted longer. Decent action; no surprise that two of the three guys I know best were the final two. A decent way to introduce six new guys.

J Bouji won an 11-man Rumble at 19:06.

2. Alan Angels vs. KJ Orso vs. Azrieal vs. Lance Anoa’i in a four-way for the PWJ Massacre Title. The crowd taunted Angels with a “bald!” chant. They all brawled at the bell, and Azrieal hit a dive to the floor onto everyone. Lance hit a huracanrana in the ring, then a rolling cannonball first on Angels, then one on Orso at 2:30. Heels Orso and Angels began working together. Azrieal hit a running stunner on Angels at 5:00, and they were suddenly all down.

Lance hit a pop-up Samoan Drop on Orso, then on Angels. He splashed onto both of them in the corner and got them both up on his shoulders, but they escaped. He hit the pop-up Samoan Drop on Azrieal for a nearfall. Orso and Angels hit a team superplex on Lance, but Azrieal hit a top-rope doublestomp on Orso at 6:30. Angels and Azrieal traded blows. Azrieal hit a One-Winged Angel on Alan for a nearfall.

They once again all went down. Lance slipped coming off the top rope and appeared to legit injure himself upon landing at 8:30. He hit a running knee on Azrieal for a visual pin, but the ref was pulled to the floor. Orso hit his double stomp to the back of Lance’s head. However, Angels immediately hit his Angel’s Wings faceplant to pin Orso. Good action; hopefully that was just a minor knee tweak for Lance on that awkward landing.

Alan Angels defeated KJ Orso, Azrieal, and Lance Anoa’i in a four-way to retain the PWJ Massacre Title at 9:10.

3. Ryan Clancy vs. Judas Icarus. This should be awesome. An intense lockup to open, and they got into a knuckle lock. They took turns twisting each other’s left arm. Clancy hit a knee drop to the sternum at 3:00. Judas took control on the mat and tied Clancy in a pretzel. Clancy applied a leg lock around the neck, but he missed his Picture Perfect Dropkick at 7:00. He hit a clothesline that dropped Judas, then he slammed Icarus face-first to the mat. Icarus slammed him to the mat for a nearfall at 9:30. There hasn’t been a lot to describe, but this has been intense.

Judas applied a headlock on the mat and kept Clancy grounded. Clancy finally hit the Picture Perfect Dropkick, but Icarus rolled to the floor to avoid the pin. Icarus hit a plancha to the floor on Clancy at 11:30. Back in the ring, Clancy hit jumping knees and an enzuigiri, but Judas hit a German Suplex and a decapitating clothesline. Clancy hit a brainbuster, and they were both down. Nice sequence. Clancy hit a big monkey-flip. They traded rollups. Clancy got a backslide for a nearfall at 14:00. Judas applied a choke on the mat and cranked back on the neck, and Clancy tapped out! A really good mat-based bout.

Judas Icarus defeated Ryan Clancy at 14:30.

4. Emily Jaye vs. Billie Starkz vs. Allie Katch vs. Brittnie Brooks in a four-way for the PWJ Women’s Title. This was supposed to be a three-way, but Allie made her surprise return! Katch had only been back for a few weeks from her broken leg when this match occurred, and the crowd popped when she emerged last to make this a four-way. Brittnie came out first — wearing black! — and she’s a heel here. Massive babyface pop for Billie, who has competed in this venue numerous times. Brittnie yelled at everyone at the bell, so Billie hit a shotgun dropkick on her.

Brooks hit a top-rope crossbody block onto all three opponents, then she hit a snap suplex on Emily at 1:30 and was booed. Brooks hit a bulldog for a nearfall. Allie hit a snap suplex on Billie at 3:00. Emily hit a running knee on Allie. She missed on one kick but connected on a follow-up attempt. Emily stacked all three opponents in the corner and hit a kick on them. Allie hit a flying crossbody block on a seated Emily at 4:30. She hit a rolling cannonball on Brooks, then a double suplex on Emily and Billie for a nearfall.

Billie hit a superkick. She hit a Gory Bomb on Emily, dropping Jaye onto the other two, and Billie got some nearfalls at 6:00. Emily and Allie hit stereo clotheslines, and suddenly all four were down. They all traded forearm strikes while on their knees, then while standing. Everyone started chopping Brooks! Brittnie rolled to the floor to escape. Brooks hit a slingshot elbow drop on Emily, then a Flatliner-and-DDT combo on the other two for a nearfall at 8:00.

Billie and Allie hit stereo piledrivers, and they glared at each other! Those two traded forearm strikes. Billie kicked Katch to the floor. Billie hit her version of a One-Winged Angel on Emily; Allie pushed Billie aside and got a nearfall on Emily at 10:00. Billie hit a Swanton Bomb on the ring apron! Brittnie leapt off the apron to the floor onto two women. In the ring, Emily hit a stunner to pin Brooks! That was good, non-stop action.

Emily Jaye defeated Billie Starkz, Allie Katch, and Brittnie Brooks in a four-way to retain the PWJ Women’s Title at 11:12.

5. “The Mane Event” Jay Lyon and Midas Black vs. “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch. Midas and Vincent opened in a basic lockup. The bigger guys, Dutch and Lyon, entered at 2:00. Jay tried to frighten Dutch, who completely no-sold it. Jay set up for a German Suplex, but he couldn’t get the big Dutch over. TME began working over Vincent. Lyon hit his flip dive to the floor at 4:30; it appears he hit the back of his head on the wood floor while landing. In the ring, Dutch hit a Black Hole Slam on Midas. He whipped Black into a corner and took control.

Vincent hit a Flatliner for a nearfall at 6:30, then a back suplex. Dutch hit a leg drop for a nearfall, but Lyon made the save. Jay finally got a hot tag at 9:00, and he hit some clotheslines. He repeatedly chopped Vincent, then hit a swinging sidewalk slam for a nearfall. Midas speared Vincent, but Dutch made the save. TME took turns kicking Dutch in the head. Dutch hit a huracanrana on Lyon that POPPED the crowd at 11:00.

Vincent hit a Swanton Bomb on Lyon for a nearfall, but Midas made the save. Lyon finally hit a German Suplex on Dutch! Midas hit a 619 on Dutch, and Jay hit a Lionsault. Midas hit a frog splash. Jay hit a moonsault for a nearfall at 13:30, but Vincent made the save. Lyon repeatedly chopped Dutch, but Dutch hit a pop-up powerbomb. The Righteous hit their team stunner move and pinned Midas. Solid tag match.

“The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch defeated “The Mane Event” Midas Black and Jay Lyon at 14:34.

6. Haley J vs. Zayda Steel in a street fight. I think this was Zayda’s first match after she announced she wasn’t renewing her WWE ID deal. She was using a crutch as she walked to the ring! “I’m angry as hell right now. I’m disappointed,” Zayda said. “This year has been the hardest year of my life.” She fought back tears (I’m jaded and I’m not buying it) as she said, “My home life isn’t the best right now.” Zayda said she’s not healthy right now, and she’s looking forward to facing Haley J in the future.

Haley got on the mic and asked who would be the replacement. Zayda nailed Haley J with the crutch as the crowd went NUTS for the trickery! Zayda jumped a few times to show she was okay. We got the bell, and they pulled each other’s hair as they tied up. They fought to the floor and into the crowd. Zayda pushed Haley J onto a fan’s lap and chopped her chest. Haley J argued with a woman in the crowd; a commentator said it was the person that Haley J had a “Power Slap” bout with. (I can’t believe that show is a real thing.) They got back into the ring at 3:30 and continued to brawl.

Haley hit a Facewash kick. Zayda bit her butt and hit a clothesline. The commentators talked about how Zayda was able to summon those real tears and how diabolical she is, as Zayda kept Haley J grounded on the mat. On the floor, Haley J repeatedly slammed Zayda’s head on the ring apron. In the ring, Haley hit a flying knee to the back of Zayda’s head, then a Shining Wizard to the jaw for a nearfall at 5:30. They traded slaps to the face. Zayda hit a superkick. Haley J hit her with the crutch! Zayda hit the Unprettier faceplant for a nearfall at 7:00. She hit a second one for the pin. That was really entertaining.

Zayda Steel defeated Haley J in a street fight at 7:31.

7. Marcus Mathers vs. TJ Perkins. This was the match I really wanted to see, as I’m such a huge fan of both men. A commentator accurately pointed out that TJP has been wrestling longer than Mathers has been alive. This crowd was HOT and split before they even tied up. They opened in a knuckle lock and standing switches. TJ applied a headlock between his ankles and dragged Mathers to the mat at 3:00, and he hit a basement dropkick on Mathers. Marcus escaped and hit some chops.

Mathers hit a mule kick to the chest for a nearfall at 4:30. Mathers hit a headscissors takedown and a dropkick. TJP regained control and hit a slingshot senton for a nearfall at 6:30. TJP hit a snap suplex, and he kept Marcus grounded. Mathers hit a twisting second-rope crossbody block, and they were both down at 9:30. Mathers came off the top rope, but TJP caught him with a dropkick, and they were both down again. TJP hit a dropkick on the knee at 11:30, then his triangle dropkick to the face.

TJP applied a Trailer Hitch leg lock on the mat, and Mathers scrambled to reach the ropes. Mathers applied an ankle lock in the center of the ring at 13:30. TJP hit a tornado DDT out of the corner. Mathers hit a stunner but sold the leg injury at 15:00. He missed a top-rope doublestomp, and TJP immediately kicked out the damaged leg, and he reapplied the Trailer Hitch leg lock. Mathers hit a kick to escape. Mathers hit a fisherman’s buster for the pin! That was a lot of fun.

Marcus Mathers defeated TJP at 16:25.

8. Eddie Kingson and Angel Ortiz vs. “Bustah and the Brain” Jordan Oliver and Alec Price vs. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin in a three-way tag team match. A nice pop for Eddie and Ortiz. I’m watching this on Thursday morning, the day after Oliver and Price debuted on AEW TV. Darius and Ortiz traded reversals at the bell; the other four were on the apron. Eddie entered so they could hit a team suplex on Darius at 1:30. Jordan tagged in and squared off with Eddie, and they traded standing switches, then they switched to trading chops, with Eddie getting the better of that exchange.

Price and Oiver hit stereo leg drops, and Alec tied up Eddie on the mat. Kingston fired back with a Tiger Suplex. Dante entered at 4:30 and traded quick reversals with Alec, with Price hitting a huracanrana and a springboard crossbody block. Ortiz tagged back in at 6:00 and hit a clothesline on Jordan and a dropkick on Price. Eddie applied a Camel Clutch on Price, and Ortiz dropkicked Price in the face. Eddie hit his rapid-fire chops in the corner on Price at 7:30. Darius and Ortiz traded forearm strikes. Dante hit a shotgun dropkick as Darius hit a German Suplex at 9:30, as the brothers worked over Ortiz.

Price hit a top-rope double stomp on Ortiz, then his pop-up dropkick on Dante. Price dove through the ropes onto two guys. In the ring, Price and Oliver hit their team Acid Bomb on Ortiz for a nearfall, but Dante made the save at 11:00. Darius hit a tornado DDT on Oliver. Jordan hit a basement dropkick. Ortiz hit a powerslam on Alec. Eddie got a hot tag and went back to a chop exchange with Oliver. Eddie hit an Exploder Suplex. Price hit his springboard Blockbuster on Eddie for a nearfall, but he missed a frog splash. Eddie immediately hit his spinning back fist and pinned Price. That was awesome.

Eddie Kingston and Angel Ortiz defeated Jordan Oliver and Alec Price, and “Top Flight” Darius Martin and Dante Martin in a three-way tag at 13:11.

9. Charles Mason vs. JJ Gale for the PWJ Title. Gale is a UK star whom I have seen just once or twice. I see that since this show occurred, Gale did a tour of Japan with ZERO1. He has a decent physique and short, black hair. Mason wore his white and tan suit. A basic lockup to open. They fought on the floor at 2:00. In the ring, Mason hit a doublestomp to the back of the head at 4:00, and he took control. Mason choked Gale with a shirt and chopped him against the ring post, then threw him back into the ring.

Mason hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 6:00. He choked Gale in the ropes. Gale hit a double stomp to the chest at 9:00, then a spinning leg lariat to the chin, a German Suplex, and a Sling Blade clothesline for a nearfall. Gale hit a flying forearm for a nearfall. Mason flipped him into a corner and hit running double knees to the jaw, then nailed his rolling Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 11:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Mason hit a clothesline to the back of the head; Gale hit a discus forearm strike, and they both went down at 12:30.

Mason hit a jab to the throat. Gale hit a pop-up knee strike, then a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Gale nailed a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall at 15:00. Mason hit a uranage for a nearfall, then a piledriver for a believable nearfall. Gale hit another German Suplex. Mason hit a head-capture suplex, then a discus clothesline for a nearfall. Gale hit a springboard stunner for a believable nearfall, but Mason got a foot on the ropes at 19:00. Gale leapt off the ropes, but Mason caught him in a sleeper on the mat. Gale fought but eventually passed out. That was really good, too.

Charles Mason defeated JJ Gale to retain the PWJ Title at 20:23.

Final Thoughts: Go check out this show. You simply aren’t going to go wrong with an indy show that features Mathers, Price, Oliver, Clancy, Zayda Steel, Billie Starkz, and some good AEW talent, too. I’ll go with TJP-Mathers for best match; two of my favorites had a really good battle. The three-way tag takes second, and the main event earns third. Clancy-Icarus was a really strong match, but can only earn an honorable mention here.

Zayda has always had ‘star power,’ but she showed tremendous acting chops here. Sure, we’ve seen heels come out before and fake an injury, but she was able to summon real tears and some emotions, only to assault Haley J with that crutch. Bravo and well done. Sure, that opening Rumble had six new faces for me, but everyone else up and down the lineup is a top name in the Northeast scene.

No real complaints. I don’t mind seeing rookies in the opener. The Righteous vs. The Mane Event was merely average but was by no means bad. The commentary was fine. Lighting worked, even though I do prefer the lights on there. I’m really looking forward to watching two other PWJ shows that also just got uploaded to IWTV. If you have the streamer, you gotta check out this show.