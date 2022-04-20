4/20 AEW Dynamite results: Barnett’s live review of Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo in a coffin match, CM Punk vs. Dustin Rhodes, Wardlow vs. The Butcher, Jungle Boy vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Britt Baker vs. Danielle Kamela in Owen Hart tourney qualifiers, Hook’s Dynamite in-ring debut, Tony Khan’s latest big announcement

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 133)

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Peterson Events Center

Aired live April 20, 2022 on TBS

JR and Tony Schiavone chimed in to welcome the TV audience to the show. CM Punk’s music hit, and Excalibur jumped in to say that CM Punk vs. Dustin Rhodes seemed like an impossibility not that long ago. JR said it was a match he should win, but stranger things have happened in AEW. Dustin Rhodes was out next for the opening match.

1. CM Punk vs. Dustin Rhodes: A CM Punk chant rang out as the two men circled each other. They shook hands and the match began in earnest. Dustin got out front with a shoulder block. They then traded arm drags and stood up face to face. The announce crew ran down tonight’s crowd, including the Coffin Match between Andrade and Darby Allin, and Tony Khan’s major announcement. Dustin applied a head scissors, and Punk escaped into a bow and arrow stretch and didn’t quite work.

Dustin escaped to his feet for an arm drag, but Punk recovered quickly and picked a leg for a take down. He then transitioned into a cover for a one count. Both men traded quick revervals. Dustin pulled Punk down with an arm drag. Punk battled to his feet and sent Dustin into the ropes. He missed a cross body attempt and flew out to the floor.

The ref checked on Dustin and then began to count him out. Punk followed to the outside as Dustin hobbled on one knee. Punk targeted the knee immediately. He placed Dustin’s leg on the ropes and dropped his weight on the knee. Punk remained in control and targeted the knee as the show went to break…[c]

During the break, Dustin dumped Punk to the floor over the top rope. He pursued onto the apron, but Punk swept his leg and he crashed and burned. Punk rejoined him on the apron, but Dustin used his legs to send Punk into the ring post. He then dropped to the floor and used an arm ringer to pull Punk face first onto the apron. Back in the ring, They traded strikes in the ring, and both men looked fatigued.

Dustin landed a back body drop and a flurry of strikes. He followed Punk into the corner and then landed some mounted punches from the second rope. Dustin’s knee gave out when he jumped down from the second rope. Dustin avoided a running knee strike from Punk, and replied with a Code Red for a near fall. He followed up with a powerslam a moment later for another close near fall.

He then set up for a reverse DDT, but Punk escaped and chop blocked his bad knee. Punk then applied a Figure Four. Dustin was counted twice while on his back, and forced to kick out. Both men traded punches while locked in the hold. Dustin tried to reverse the pressure, but was stopped. He was able to turn over in the other direction, and Punk reached the ropes to escape.

Punk went for a springboard lariat, but Dustin landed a punch to the gut. Dustin then landed Cross Rhodes and a piledriver for a close near fall. Both men got to their feet and Dustin attempted a flip, flop and fly, but Punk landed a kick to the head. He then went for a GTS, but he grimaced in pain and Dustin slipped out the back. He attempted a sunset flip, but Punk slid down into a leverage pin and got the win.

CM Punk defeated Dustin Rhodes at 17:30

After the match, both men shared a hug and shook hands. Dustin then raised Punk’s hand. Excalibur plugged the Coffin match and Owen Hart Tournament qualifiers. Hangman Page’s music hit, and he walked out to confront Punk at the top of the ramp. They had a staredown, and the crowd chanted Cowboy Shit.

My Take: A very good opener. Punk and Dustin worked a very different pace than your usual AEW match, and the crowd ate it up. It was interesting to see the crowd side with Hangman Page immediately during the post match confrontation.

Wardlow was shown arriving earlier in the show. Mark Sterling interrupted him with security, and told him that from now on he’ll be escorted by security to his locker room, and then to the ring, and then back out of the building when he’s done wrestling. He then asked him to wear handcuffs around the arena, and passed a message along from MJF that called him a pig. In the arena, Brian Danielson made his ring entrance. He was followed by Wheeler Yuta and Jon Moxley.

1. Brian Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, and Jon Moxley vs. Dante Martin, Brock Anderson, and Lee Moriarty: Wheeler started the match with Dante. He controlled the early going and tagged in Danielson. Dante gave Danielson problems immediately because of his speed, and he had to tag out quickly to Moxley. Brock Anderson tagged in for his team. Moxley landed a half and half suplex on Anderson and tagged Danielson back in. Moxley placed Anderson on the top rope, and Danielson knocked him to the outside with a kick…[c]

Moxley and Danielson continued to take Brock Anderson apart during the break. Anderson landed a Spinebuster on Moxley. Danielson and Moriarty tagged in. Lee got fired up with the hot tag and took out Yuta on the apron, and landed a flying kick to Danielson. They traded hard shots, and Moriarty landed an arm capture suplex. Moxley and Martin tagged in, and Martin’s quickness backfired when he jumped right into a bulldog choke. Moriarty tried to break it up with kicks, but Moxley refused to break.

Danielson took out Moriarty and Yuta took down Brock Anderson. Moxley landed a high angle paradigm shift for the win.

Blackpool Combat Club defeated Dante Martin, Brock Anderson, and Lee Moriarty at 7:16

Backstage, The Undisputed Elite were backstage talking about their recent losses and how they need to get it together. Kyle O’Reilly said he would turn things around by defeating Jungle Boy in the Owen Hart qualifier later. Cole said they were unbeatable as a group, and said they need to consider a 10 man Undisputed Elite Open Challenge for next week. Cole said he had something else to take care of, but they should think about it…[c]

My Take: Blackpool Combat Club is a lot of fun, but I hope it’s not Moxley and Danielson in Trios matches while they wait for more interesting stuff to open up. I hope there’s more in the works than what meets the eye at the moment.

Tony Shiavone brought out Tony Khan. He was fired up per usual. He introduced the President of New Japan Pro Wrestling. Takami Ohbari. Adam Cole appeared on the screen and announced a future event in Chicago called Forbidden Door on June 26th that would be co-promoted between AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

He said we’d get a taste next week in an Owen Hart Qualifier between himself and Ishii. Cole then introduced a special guest of his own, and Jay White walked out with Tony Khan and Ohbari. White took credit for selling out Madison Square Garden the last time New Japan was in the US, and said it was still the Era of the Undisputed Elite and Bullet Club.

Backstage, Keira Hogan and Red Velvet stood with Jade Cargill. They said they’d be in the Baddie Section on Friday when she defends her title against Marina Shafir. Jade called herself the problem solver, and said she’d see Marina on Friday….bitch. In the arena, Butcher made his entrance for the next match. MJF’s music hit, and he was shown in a luxury box with Shawn Spears. He said he didn’t care about who the crowd booed, because they cheered for Ben Roethlisberger.

MJF called Wardlow a pig, and said he would enter without music because he’s a nobody. Wardlow was escorted to the ring by AEW security. They took off his handcuffs as he got to the ring.

3. Wardlow vs. Butcher: Both men stood at a stalemate to open the match. They bounced off of each other a couple of times, and then started trading strikes. The Butcher went outside and pulled chairs out from under the ring. He pulled Wardlow to the floor, and battered him with Lariats on the outside. Butcher attempted to toss him off the ring post, but it was blocked. Wardlow sent Butcher off the post, but he shrugged it off quickly. Back in the ring. Butcher hit a powerbomb and Wardlow kicked out at one.

Wardlow fired up and pulled in Butcher for a powerbomb symphony. Four Powerbombs later, Wardlow covered and got the win.

Wardlow defeated Butcher at 4:19

After the match, Wardlow was handcuffed again while MJF and Spears looked irritated. Jungle Boy vs. KOR is up next…[c]

My Take: The Forbidden Door show should be a lot of fun if you follow AEW and New Japan closely. Hard to say whether it will draw in anyone outside of the usual AEW audience, but there’s opportunity for a few Dream Matches that could have a lot of appeal. Wardlow continues to be dominant, as he should, but MJF’s repeat storyline of stacking obstacles in front of potential opponents is feeling a little stale.