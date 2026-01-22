WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event lineup: The card for Saturday’s Peacock special

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special that will be held on Saturday in Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Centre.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu

-Randy Orton vs. Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest vs. Sami Zayn in a four-way for a shot at the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble

-Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky vs. Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown will be held in the same venue. Join me for my live review of Saturday Night’s Main Event streams live on Peacock (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review that will be available as this week’s Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast.