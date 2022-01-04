What's happening...

WWE Royal Rumble lineup: Five matches advertised, men’s Royal Rumble match entrant list

January 4, 2022

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Royal Rumble event that will be held on Saturday, January 29 in St. Louis, Missouri at The Dome at America’s Center.

-Men’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Johnny Knoxville, Austin Theory, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, 24 TBA)

-Women’s Royal Rumble match.

-Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship.

-Becky Lynch defends the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag match.

Powell’s POV: Lashley won a four-way match on Raw to earn the title shot. Lynch will defend her title against the winner of the Triple Threat match featuring Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop that will be held on Monday’s Raw. No entrants have been announced for the women’s Rumble match. Given the shallow depth of the women’s roster, it will be very interesting to see how they fill out that match.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.