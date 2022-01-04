Impact Wrestling TV viewership and rating for the final show of 2021

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show finished with 81,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the previous episode’s 79,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Impact finished with a .01 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the .02 rating drawn by the previous episode. This week’s show did not land in the top 150 in the cable ratings. It was another “best of” edition. Oddly, the final show with first-run matches delivered just 71,000, falling below both holiday week “best of” shows.