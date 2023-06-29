WWE in Dublin and Sheffield (reports needed), Impact Wrestling and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Heidi Lee Morgan, Serena Deeb

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-We are looking for reports from this week’s WWE live events in Europe. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena today with the following advertised matches: Asuka vs. Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair in a four-way for the WWE Women’s Championship, Austin Theory vs. AJ Styles for the U.S. Title, Rey Mysterio vs. LA Knight, Sheamus vs. Karrion Kross, and Ridge Holland and Butch vs. Top Dolla and Ashante Thee Adonis.

-WWE is in Sheffield, England at Utilita Arena today with a live event. There are no matches listed on the host venue’s website.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features Chris Sabin vs. Trey Miguel for the X Division Championship. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as is my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show includes ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Chuck Taylor in a Proving Ground match. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 36 percent of the vote. C finished second with 27 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 48 percent of the vote. A finished second with 25 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Heidi Lee Morgan is 56.

-Serena Deeb is 37.